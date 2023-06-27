OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 3.4 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.7 per cent (3.5)
— Prince Edward Island: 0.7 per cent (3.7)
— Nova Scotia: 2.0 per cent (4.5)
— New Brunswick: 2.3 per cent (4.3)
— Quebec: 4.0 per cent (4.8)
— Ontario: 3.1 per cent (4.2)
— Manitoba: 3.4 per cent (5.5)
— Saskatchewan: 4.3 per cent (5.2)
— Alberta: 3.1 per cent (4.3)
— British Columbia: 3.4 per cent (4.3)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.