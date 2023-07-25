TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,551.53, down 30.59):
Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $2.05, or 1.55 per cent, to $130.01 on 10.3 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $2.39, on 4.70 per cent, to $48.50 on 8.9 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 19 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $26.10 on 8.7 million shares.
Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down $1.75, or 2.61 per cent, to $65.36 on 8.1 million shares.
Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down 25 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $123.17 on 5.3 million shares.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX:HBM). Mining. Up 57 cents, or 8.20 per cent, to $7.52 on 4.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down $1.06, or 4.14 per cent, to $24.52. Figures from an aviation data firm show Canada's two biggest airlines see a far higher proportion of their flights delayed compared with many of their peers abroad. Statistics from Cirium reveal that about 50 per cent of Air Canada's flights were on time in the final two weeks of June and the first two weeks of July overall. Meanwhile about 64 per cent of WestJet's flights touched down within the 15-minute window of their scheduled arrival that is considered on time.
Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down 29 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $59.15; and BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down 64 cents, or 1.10 per cent, to $57.75; and Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down 22 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $24.44; and Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Telecom. Up 39 cents, or 1.19 per cent, to $33.21. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne's newly launched consultation process regarding wireless access on Toronto's subway system proposes a timeline that could see the dispute between carriers resolved by December and partial service rolled out for all customers by the middle of 2024. The move comes amid a stalemate in talks since Rogers Communications Inc. bought the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which had owned the rights to provide wireless service on the subway, in April. Rogers has vowed to work with its rivals and make the upgraded system accessible for other mobile carriers, and to honour BAI's previous contract with Freedom Mobile, owned by Quebecor Inc. But Bell Canada and Telus Corp. have both advocated for a joint build of the subway's 5G network using a consortium model. Rogers has not publicly committed to either model.
