Tim Hortons taking its coffee, doughnuts and Timbits to India later this year

Tim Hortons says it its taking its coffee, doughnuts and Timbits to India. The coffee chain says it will open its first location in the country later this year as part of an agreement with a joint venture owned by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners. A coffee and doughnut from Tim Hortons is seen at a Coquitlam, B.C., location on April 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward