Meghan to receive Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award

FILE - LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, gives a speech on voting rights at the John Lewis Advancement Act Day of Action, a voter education and engagement event on May 8, 2021, in front of Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Ala. Brown and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May, the nation’s oldest women’s foundation announced Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)