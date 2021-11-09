No joke: Comedians, cannabis companies push pot legalization

FILE - Seth Rogen appears at a premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2019. Big cannabis companies are backing a new, celebrity-studded campaign to legalize marijuana nationwide, hoping to build pressure on Congress from constituents who haven't always made themselves heard: marijuana users. "Legalizing cannabis is long past due, and if we make enough noise, we can make it happen," actor Seth Rogen, a cannabis company co-founder himself, says in a kickoff video. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)