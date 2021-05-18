New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery

Tronco, or multiple foot stocks used to to constrain enslaved people, are seen at the Slavery exhibition Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, May 17, 2021. The stark contrast between finery and brutality, wealth and inhumanity is a recurring pattern at the museum's unflinching new exhibition titled, simply, "Slavery", that examines the history of Dutch involvement in the international slave trade. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)