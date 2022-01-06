Prince William seeks nominees for $1 million Earthshot prize

FILE - Britain's Prince William delivers a speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London, Nov. 22, 2021. Britain's Prince William has on Thursday, Jan. 6 appealed for innovators around the world to submit nominations for his Earthshot Prize, a competition aimed at finding new ways to tackle climate change. William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the prize in 2020 inspired by U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” speech that challenged Americans to go to the moon by the end of the decade. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP, file)