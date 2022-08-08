Flight issues? Here's what you need to know about getting compensation

Delayed and cancelled flights are a reality this summer amid surging demand for travel so customers should know whether they can expect compensation from airlines under federal regulations.
The Air Passenger Protection Regulations say ticket holders are entitled to financial compensation if they arrive at their destination at least three hours late, or if their flight was cancelled and the disruption wasn't related to safety issues or outside the airline's control.
Some airlines have been criticized over their explanations for the disruptions, including both Air Canada and WestJet citing staffing shortages as a safety issue which the Canadian Transportation Agency has disputed as valid under compensation rules.
To dispute the airline's decision, customers need to file a request in writing for compensation to the airlines, which then have 30 days to respond.
If a traveller is unsatisfied with the airline's response they can then file a complaint to the CTA though the agency's website, but a huge backlog in means travellers could have to wait some time to get a response.
If the trip was cancelled within 14 days or less, passengers are owed $1,000 for a cancellation or delay of nine hours or more, and between $400 and $700 for delays of three to nine hours, while there are separate compensation measures for baggage claims.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 8, 2022.