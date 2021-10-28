European Central Bank leaves pandemic stimulus unchanged

FILE - In this June 25, 2021 file photo, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. The European Central Bank is facing the highest inflation in more than a decade and slowing business activity as it decides on monetary policy for the 19 countries using the euro. The bank's governing council meets Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 with no changes expected in interest rates or stimulus programs aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)