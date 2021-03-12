OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's February employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 8.2 per cent (9.4)
Employment rate: 59.4 per cent (58.6)
Participation rate: 64.7 per cent (64.7)
Number unemployed: 1,665,100 (1,899,000)
Number working: 18,531,200 (18,272,000)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 17.1 per cent (19.7)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (7.6)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.7 per cent (8.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.