OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's February employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 8.2 per cent (9.4)

Employment rate: 59.4 per cent (58.6)

Participation rate: 64.7 per cent (64.7)

Number unemployed: 1,665,100 (1,899,000)

Number working: 18,531,200 (18,272,000)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 17.1 per cent (19.7)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (7.6)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.7 per cent (8.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.

