US consumer prices rise 0.3% in August, lowest in 7 months

FILE - In this July 14, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass the Macy's store in the Downtown Crossing shopping area, in Boston. Americans cut back on their spending last month as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores. Retail sales fell a seasonal adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)