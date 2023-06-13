Michael Andlauer reaches agreement to buy NHL's Ottawa Senators

FILE - Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly skates as projections of the team's logo spin on the ice before the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. A group led by Canadian businessman Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. The team announced Tuesday, June 13, 2023, that Andlauer and his group will purchase 90% of the club from the Melnyk family. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)