Atlantic City casino aid bill set for final votes Monday

This Sept. 28, 2018 photo shows gamblers playing slot machines at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. On Dec. 20, 2021, New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to vote on an aid bill for Atlantic City's casinos that would scale back large increases in the amount they would have to pay the city and others in lieu of property taxes that would hit them next year if the bill is not enacted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)