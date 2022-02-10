Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, center, celebrates with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after Congress gave final approval to legislation guaranteeing that people who experience sexual harassment at work can seek recourse in the courts, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Since her 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit against then Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, Carlson has worked to ban non-disclosure agreements and forced arbitration clauses in employment agreements to prevent victims of sexual harassment from being silenced. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)