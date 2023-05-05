OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.0 per cent in April. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.1 per cent (10.3)
_ Prince Edward Island 7.1 per cent (6.6)
_ Nova Scotia 6.3 per cent (5.7)
_ New Brunswick 6.1 per cent (5.8)
_ Quebec 4.1 per cent (4.2)
_ Ontario 4.9 per cent (5.1)
_ Manitoba 4.8 per cent (4.7)
_ Saskatchewan 4.8 per cent (4.7)
_ Alberta 5.9 per cent (5.7)
_ British Columbia 5.0 per cent (4.5)
