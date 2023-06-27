Ottawa widens pathways for attracting tech talent

TORONTO - The federal immigration minister says Ottawa is ramping up its efforts to attract tech talent to Canada.
In an announcement at tech conference Collision in Toronto, minister Sean Fraser revealed the Tech Talent Strategy, which includes a new, dedicated pathway for permanent residents targeting employees and workers in the STEM sectors.
Fraser says the government is streamlining how it prioritizes applications to its startup visa program after allocating more spots for 2023, and is expanding the work permits given out to entrepreneurs through the program.
The government is also creating an open work permit stream for H-1B visa holders in the U.S. to come work in Canada, and is developing an Innovation Stream under the International Mobility program to attract talent.
Fraser says the government has also fixed processing delays for its Global Skills Strategy program.
The government is also launching a digital nomad strategy allowing people working for foreign companies to stay in Canada for up to six months.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.