'No Dash, no deal': Striking De Havilland workers rally to get aircraft made in GTA

President of Unifor Jerry Dias makes remarks to the De Havilland picket line at the Downsview plant in Toronto on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Dias said at the north Toronto rally that he and the 700 workers represented by Unifor Local 673 and 112 are determined to get the company back to the bargaining table and closer to an agreement that is fair to staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov