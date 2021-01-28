Amazon asks for block on shareholder hate speech proposal

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has asked federal regulators to block multiple shareholder proposals addressing criticism company stances on curbing hate speech, diversity in hiring, workplace conditions and surveillance technologies. Shareholders would not have an opportunity to vote on the proposals at the company's shareholder meeting this year if the request is granted, The Seattle Times reported. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)