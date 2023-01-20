Lawsuit claims woman's death stemmed from Disneyland fall

FILE - Visitors pass through Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on April 30, 2021. A lawsuit claims Disneyland employees snickered at Joanne Aguilar, 66, a disabled woman struggling to get off a Jungle Cruise boat, before she fell and broke a leg on Aug. 22, 2021, leading to her death from an infection five months later. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)