AP's Marjorie Miller named as new head of Pulitzer Prizes

Associated Press Vice President and Global Enterprise Editor Marjorie Miller stands for a portrait in the news agency's New York City headquarters, Tuesday, Mar., 29, 2022. On Thursday, March 31, 2022, the Pulitzer Prize Board and Lee C. Bollinger, president of Columbia University, which hosts the prestigious journalism awards, announced Miller has been named as the new administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)