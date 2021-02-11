Restaurant Brands International reports Q4 profit and revenue down from year earlier

TORONTO - Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported weaker fourth-quarter profits and revenues compared with a year ago as COVID-19 lockdowns continued to impact customer routines and curb demand at its restaurant chains.
The company, which operates Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, said Thursday its system-wide sales growth declined 8.6 per cent in the three months ended Dec. 31.
At Tim Hortons, same-store sales slipped 11 per cent in the quarter, but showed signs of recovery late in the quarter, said RBI CEO Jose Cil.
"Our December exit rate was high single-digit negative, which is the best performance we've seen since the onset of COVID," he told analysts during a conference call.
"Obviously we're not doing cartwheels on that but we are encouraged by the performance and the improvements."
The coffee chain's drive-thru business has also performed better throughout the quarter, he said, with sales roughly flat compared to the same quarter last year.
Meanwhile, RBI has made investments in the "core offerings" of Tim Hortons, including fresh coffee brewers, new water filters, a new dark roast, fresheggs for breakfast sandwiches and new dairy alternatives.
The company has also invested heavily in the restaurant's digital drive-thru menu boards, with plans to integrate the smartphone app later this year.
"We can't control the virus and we can't control the lockdown but we certainly can control the experience that our franchisees or teams and our guests are having in the business every day," Cil said.
"We feel that we're well positioned when things begin to open up to be able to capture more share and continue to grow the business in Canada for the long term."
RBI raised its quarterly dividend by a penny to 53 cents US per share.
The increased payment to shareholders came as Restaurant Brands, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported net income attributable to common shareholders and non-controlling interests of US$138 million or 30 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
The result compared with a profit of US$255 million or 54 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled US$1.36 billion, down from US'$1.48 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands said it earned U$247 million or 53 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of US$351 million or 75 cents per share a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)