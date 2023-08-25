TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,835.75, up 59.92 points):
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 30 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $80.37 on 6.3 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 56 cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $44.77 on 5.1 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 52 cents, or 2.07 per cent, to $25.62 on 5.0 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up $1.05, or 17.41 per cent, to $7.08 on 4.6 million shares.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up six cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $38.22 on 4.5 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $46.83 on 4.3 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Retail. Up 30 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $69.90. Metro Inc. is seeking an injunction against striking employees who are picketing its warehouses and preventing deliveries to stores in Ontario, the grocer said Friday. As the secondary picket lines continue for a third day, the union's actions are generating "significant" food waste, spokeswoman Marie-Claude Bacon said in a statement. Workers started picketing two of the company's distribution warehouses on Wednesday, disrupting the flow of fresh products to the grocer's Metro and Food Basics stores across the province. The secondary pickets came midway through the fourth week of a strike by more than 3,700 workers at 27 Greater Toronto Area stores.
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. $1.05, or 17.41 per cent, to $7.08. Shares in BlackBerry Ltd. surged more than 12 per cent after media reports that Veritas Capital is considering a takeover of the Waterloo, Ont.-based company.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25,2023.