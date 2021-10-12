FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

FILE - This Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo shows VUSE Digital Vapor Cigarette packaging during a launch event held by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, heath officials authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. (Mark Stehle/AP Images for R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, File)