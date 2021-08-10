Energy sector leads S&P/TSX composite higher as oil rises, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - Rising oil prices helped lift the energy sector in Canada's main stock index on a day where U.S. markets were mixed as concerns about the American government tapering stimulus persist.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.32 points at 20,495.74.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 162.82 points at 35,264.67. The S&P 500 index was up 4.40 points at 4,436.75, while the Nasdaq composite was down 72.09 points at 14,788.09.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.74 cents US compared with 79.59 cents US on Monday.
The September crude oil contract was up US$1.81 at US$68.29 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 2.9 cents at nearly US$4.09 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,731.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 6.4 cents at US$4.35 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021.
