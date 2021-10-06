Melinda Gates forms nonfiction book imprint, Moment of Lift

FILE - Melinda French Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation poses for photographers at a gender equality conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 1, 2021. Gates has formed a nonfiction imprint with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan. The imprint, announced Tuesday by Macmillan, is called Moment of Lift Books and will launch with three releases about women and girls, starting in 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)