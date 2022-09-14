Lin-Manuel Miranda, others seek Puerto Rico silver lining

FILE - Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer and creator of the award-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton," offers a message of gratitude after receiving a standing ovation at the ending of the play's premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 11, 2019. Miranda will travel to Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, as part of a delegation from the Hispanic Federation to mark the anniversary of Hurricane Maria and survey what has been accomplished and what still needs to be done. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)