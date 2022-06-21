Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.9 per cent to $60.7 billion in April

People shop and wait in long lines to enter stores along Queen Street West in downtown Toronto on Friday, June 11, 2021. Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.9 per cent to $60.7 billion in April, boosted by gains at general merchandise stores. The agency also said its early estimate for retail sales in May suggested a gain of 1.6 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure would be revised.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette