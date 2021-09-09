Judge Judy returning to TV in November, with granddaughter

FILE - Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on May 5, 2019. Sheindlin is returning to television on Nov. 1 with her new show, “Judy Justice,” which will be available weekdays on the little-known IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)