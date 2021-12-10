2 artists charged with faking Native American heritage

A customer leaves the Ye Olde Curiosity Shop on the Seattle waterfront, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Seattle. Two artists are facing federal charges that they faked Native American heritage to sell works the shop and another downtown gallery. The men were charged separately with violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act, which prohibits misrepresentation in marketing American Indian or Alaska Native arts and crafts. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)