TORONTO (AP) _ Points International Ltd. (PCOM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its first quarter.
The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.
The provider of technology for loyalty programs posted revenue of $65 million in the period.
Points International shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 77% in the last 12 months.
