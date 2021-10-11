Alan Horn, longtime film executive, to retire from Disney

FILE - Alan Horn, chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, addresses the audience during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019 on April 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. Horn, the film executive who helped turn Walt Disney Studios into the most powerful movie studios in Hollywood, is retiring. Disney announced Monday that Horn, 78, will step down at the end of the year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)