Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000

FILE — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb stands next to trees and shrubs Sept. 30, 2021, in Newton, Mass. The house has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price almost $450,000. The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) house sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP, File)