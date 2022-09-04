Sterling Lord, uniquely enduring literary agent, dies at 102

FILE - In this Jan. 8 2013 file photo, literary agent Sterling Lord speaks during an interview in his New York office. The uniquely enduring literary agent who worked for years to find a publisher for Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” and over the following decades arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to the creators of the Berenstain Bears, has died. He had just turned 102. Lord died Saturday, Sept 3, 2022 in a Skilled Nursing home in Ocala, Florida, according to his daughter, Rebecca Lord. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)