Ta-Nehisi Coates to write new 'Superman' film

FILE - Author Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Toni Morrison in New York on Nov. 21, 2019. Coates, the acclaimed essayist and novelist who expanded the world of Wakanda in Marvel comics, will write the script for a new “Superman” film from Warner Bros. The studio announced Friday that Coates will pen the screenplay for an upcoming “Superman” film that’s early in development. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)