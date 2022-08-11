Housing correction gaining pace, to continue through next year: report

A for sale is sign is displayed in front of a house in the Riverdale area of Toronto on September 29, 2021. Desjardins is forecasting the average home price in Canada will decline by nearly 25 per cent by the end of 2023 from the peak reached in February of this year. In its latest Canadian Residential Real Estate Outlook published on Thursday, Desjardins says it's expecting a sharp correction in the housing market, adjusting its previous forecast that predicted a 15 per cent drop in the average home price. According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, the national average home price hit a record $816,720 in February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler