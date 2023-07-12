Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France in another headache for fans

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Ticketmaster abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Swift's upcoming shows in France on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. An explanation wasn’t immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster’s French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)