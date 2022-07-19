Stocks open higher on Wall Street as more earnings roll in

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as investors weighed oil prices, inflation worries and corporate earnings. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Shanghai were higher in morning trading. Shares fell in Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, where investor sentiments were subdued after an early rally evaporated on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)