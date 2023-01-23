Russia, Estonia expel ambassadors amid 'destroyed' relations

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Ambassador to Russian Federation Margus Laidre leaves the Russian Foreign Ministry's building in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Russia is expelling Estonia's ambassador and the country's diplomatic mission will be headed by a charge d'affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday. Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre was ordered to leave the country by Feb. 7, the ministry said. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)