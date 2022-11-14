Slutty Vegan CEO talks new cookbook, plans to go global

In this May 20, 2020 photo, Pinky Cole, owner of Slutty Vegan restaurants and food trucks, wipes down a sign on her storefront in Atlanta. In the past few years Slutty Vegan has attracted a cult-like following with its raunchy approach to veganism. Celebrities often pop in for a visit. And customers routinely wait through long lines to order from the chain’s cheekily-named menu. The chain has opened new locations in Alabama and New York since owner Pinky Cole opened up the first brick-and-mortar location in 2018. (AP Photo/Angie Wang, file)