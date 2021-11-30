Inflation in 19 nations using euro hits record high of 4.9%

FILE - People fill up the shopping streets in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Official figures show that consumer prices across the 19 countries that use the euro currency are rising at a record rate. The European Union’s statistics agency said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 that the eurozone’s annual inflation rate hit 4.9% in November, largely as a result of a huge spike in energy costs. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)