OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent in August. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.5 per cent (10.2)
_ Prince Edward Island 7.3 per cent (5.7)
_ Nova Scotia 7.6 per cent (5.9)
_ New Brunswick 7.6 per cent (7.1)
_ Quebec 4.5 per cent (4.1)
_ Ontario 5.7 per cent (5.3)
_ Manitoba 5.3 per cent (3.5)
_ Saskatchewan 4.9 per cent (4.0)
_ Alberta 5.4 per cent (4.8)
_ British Columbia 4.8 per cent (4.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022