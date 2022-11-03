Europe urged to save natural gas to avoid shortage next year

FILE - A sticker reads "natural gas" on a pipe at the French company R-CUA plant, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Oct. 7, 2022. The International Energy Agency says Europe could face a severe natural gas shortage next year and needs to act now to conserve. In a report Thursday, Nov. 3 the Paris-based organization warned against complacency in an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine after countries were able to build up storage of the fuel to heat homes and generate electricity this winter. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, file)