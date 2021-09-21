Market debut of Universal Music Group is a smash hit

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The market debut of Universal Music Group is a hit with investors optimistic about the future of steaming music. Shares jumped nearly 40% Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, to almost $26 per each in trading on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange. Universal has a huge roster of stars including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, the Beatles and Bob Dylan. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)