OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's February employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.0)

Employment rate: 62.4 per cent (62.5)

Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.7)

Number unemployed: 1,066,400 (1,046,000)

Number working: 20,054,100 (20,032,300)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.9 per cent (9.5)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.3 per cent (4.3)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.2 per cent (4.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.

