UK inflation jumps to 10.4%, surprising analysts

Packs of tomatoes on display next to a sign advising that there is a shortage of them due to bad weather where they are grown, at a large supermarket in London, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Grocery price inflation has reached a record 17.1% to add a potential £811 to annual household shopping bills. This month marks a full year since monthly grocery inflation rose beyond 4% as consumers named it their second most important issue behind energy costs. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)