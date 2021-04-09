OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's March employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 7.5 per cent (8.2)
Employment rate: 60.3 per cent (59.4)
Participation rate: 65.2 per cent (64.7)
Number unemployed: 1,516,700 (1,665,100)
Number working: 18,834,300 (18,531,200)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 14.0 per cent (17.1)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.6 per cent (6.9)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.2 per cent (6.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.