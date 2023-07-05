Sean "Diddy" Combs' dispute with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details

FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. Spirits giant Diageo says it’s cutting ties with Combs following his move to sue the company over allegations of racism in the handling of his liquor brands, according to a Tuesday, June 27, 2023 court filing. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)