CBS retools streaming service to better resemble TV network

CBS News anchors Vladimir Duthiers, left, and Ann-Marie Green CBSN News Studio in New York. CBS News says it is retooling its streaming service to better incorporate programs and personalities from the television network. The service debuts a new evening newscast on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, along with a series of prime-time programs that make use of work done on "60 Minutes," "CBS Sunday Morning" and other shows. (Mary Kouw/CBS via AP)