OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 3.4 per cent in April, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.3 per cent (2.7)

— Prince Edward Island: 5.3 per cent (3.3)

— Nova Scotia: 4.2 per cent (2.8)

— New Brunswick: 4.2 per cent (1.9)

— Quebec: 3.4 per cent (2.2)

— Ontario: 3.3 per cent (2.2)

— Manitoba: 3.2 per cent (1.6)

— Saskatchewan: 3.7 per cent (2.4)

— Alberta: 3.3 per cent (1.9)

— British Columbia: 3.0 per cent (2.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.