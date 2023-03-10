S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets up

A currency trader passes by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street steadied following a plunge on worries about more U.S. interest rate hikes. THE CANADIAN PRERSS/AP-Ahn Young-joon